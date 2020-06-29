All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10534 Queen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10534 Queen Street
Last updated March 7 2020 at 4:07 AM

10534 Queen Street

10534 Queen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10534 Queen Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $750 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10534 Queen Street have any available units?
10534 Queen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 10534 Queen Street currently offering any rent specials?
10534 Queen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10534 Queen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10534 Queen Street is pet friendly.
Does 10534 Queen Street offer parking?
No, 10534 Queen Street does not offer parking.
Does 10534 Queen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10534 Queen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10534 Queen Street have a pool?
No, 10534 Queen Street does not have a pool.
Does 10534 Queen Street have accessible units?
No, 10534 Queen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10534 Queen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10534 Queen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10534 Queen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10534 Queen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College