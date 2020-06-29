All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10525 Garrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10525 Garrison St
Last updated November 30 2019 at 5:21 PM

10525 Garrison St

10525 Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10525 Garrison Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing home is available in December. A charming 3 bed, 2 bath Bi-Level in a quiet neighborhood. It has two living rooms, a good-sized kitchen w/ dine in area, a large fenced in backyard, deck, plenty of storage, and a backyard storage shed. Approx 1812 sqft per floor. Owner pays to have grass mowed. Watch a video walk through on youtube at: https://youtu.be/A-YszBmlAII 20 min from Boulder or Denver. 8 min from the Butterfly Pavilion. Walking distance from Rec Center. 5Min from Jessica Ridgeway Mem. Park, Mayfair Park and Kensington Park. Assigned to: Witt Elementary, Wayne Carle Middle, & Standley Lake High School Up to 2 dogs with $500 refundable pet deposit. Long term lease available. Credit score of 565+ and 3x income to rent required. Hold Deposit (1 month +$157 P/R fee) & (1-month) Security Deposit required. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWING: Copy & paste this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/brendan/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10525 Garrison St have any available units?
10525 Garrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 10525 Garrison St currently offering any rent specials?
10525 Garrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10525 Garrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10525 Garrison St is pet friendly.
Does 10525 Garrison St offer parking?
No, 10525 Garrison St does not offer parking.
Does 10525 Garrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10525 Garrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10525 Garrison St have a pool?
No, 10525 Garrison St does not have a pool.
Does 10525 Garrison St have accessible units?
No, 10525 Garrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 10525 Garrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10525 Garrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10525 Garrison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10525 Garrison St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College