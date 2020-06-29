10525 Garrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This amazing home is available in December. A charming 3 bed, 2 bath Bi-Level in a quiet neighborhood. It has two living rooms, a good-sized kitchen w/ dine in area, a large fenced in backyard, deck, plenty of storage, and a backyard storage shed. Approx 1812 sqft per floor. Owner pays to have grass mowed. Watch a video walk through on youtube at: https://youtu.be/A-YszBmlAII 20 min from Boulder or Denver. 8 min from the Butterfly Pavilion. Walking distance from Rec Center. 5Min from Jessica Ridgeway Mem. Park, Mayfair Park and Kensington Park. Assigned to: Witt Elementary, Wayne Carle Middle, & Standley Lake High School Up to 2 dogs with $500 refundable pet deposit. Long term lease available. Credit score of 565+ and 3x income to rent required. Hold Deposit (1 month +$157 P/R fee) & (1-month) Security Deposit required. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWING: Copy & paste this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/brendan/gallery