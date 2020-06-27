All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 9929 Appletree Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
9929 Appletree Pl
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

9929 Appletree Pl

9929 Appletree Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9929 Appletree Place, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9929 Appletree Pl Available 07/16/19 Looking for a nice comfortable and clean space to live? This is the perfect home for you! - This house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a large lot with a big backyard. Quick access to Denver, Boulder, DIA I-25 and U.S 36. As far as suites you'll go appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your space.

Close to public transportation, Front Range Community College, great restaurants and many shops at Northglenn Marketplace. Walk to parks, open space, and trails.

This house is available for move in by July 16th

*Rent is $2175 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2100 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minumum of 1 Year Lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.
* Application $30
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Tenant pays utilities
* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in CASH 24 hours prior to move in via Bank Deposit

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your ANSWER to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($4275 [1st months rent+ performance bonus deposit], PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4013126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9929 Appletree Pl have any available units?
9929 Appletree Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 9929 Appletree Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9929 Appletree Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 Appletree Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9929 Appletree Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl offer parking?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9929 Appletree Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have a pool?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have accessible units?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College