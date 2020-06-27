Amenities

9929 Appletree Pl Available 07/16/19 Looking for a nice comfortable and clean space to live? This is the perfect home for you! - This house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a large lot with a big backyard. Quick access to Denver, Boulder, DIA I-25 and U.S 36. As far as suites you'll go appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your space.



Close to public transportation, Front Range Community College, great restaurants and many shops at Northglenn Marketplace. Walk to parks, open space, and trails.



This house is available for move in by July 16th



*Rent is $2175 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2100 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minumum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.

* Application $30

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

* Tenant pays utilities

* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in CASH 24 hours prior to move in via Bank Deposit



For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your ANSWER to the questions below:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move in?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed ($4275 [1st months rent+ performance bonus deposit], PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions.



