9905 Harris St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super clean, never been rented home features 3BR 2.5BA & 1980 SF of living area. Only minutes from the new light rail station and booming employment centers in the north metro. Beautiful remodeled kitchen is a cook’s dream. Recently upgraded hardwood maple floor and travertine tile on first level plus vaulted living room ceiling. Upstairs baths include double sink vanities and master on-suite features a garden tub. Spacious backyard with huge deck ready for entertaining. Generous basement is mostly finished and is ideal for crafts or storage.



Available as furnished or unfurnished. Furnishings includes refrigerator, front loading washer and dryer, complete living and dining room furniture, TV, 2 bedrooms set up as offices and master bedroom with queen bed and dresser.



Please reply with your phone number to discuss property details.



- One year lease.

- Minimum income and credit qualifications apply.

- Security deposit equal to one month rent.

- No smoking.



- Pets negotiable with additional deposit + pet rent of $25 per pet. Limit on number of pets.

- $45 application fee for credit and background check.