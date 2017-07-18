All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
9905 Harris St
Last updated September 27 2019

9905 Harris St

9905 Harris Street · No Longer Available
Location

9905 Harris Street, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super clean, never been rented home features 3BR 2.5BA & 1980 SF of living area. Only minutes from the new light rail station and booming employment centers in the north metro. Beautiful remodeled kitchen is a cook’s dream. Recently upgraded hardwood maple floor and travertine tile on first level plus vaulted living room ceiling. Upstairs baths include double sink vanities and master on-suite features a garden tub. Spacious backyard with huge deck ready for entertaining. Generous basement is mostly finished and is ideal for crafts or storage.

Available as furnished or unfurnished. Furnishings includes refrigerator, front loading washer and dryer, complete living and dining room furniture, TV, 2 bedrooms set up as offices and master bedroom with queen bed and dresser.

Please reply with your phone number to discuss property details.

- One year lease.
- Minimum income and credit qualifications apply.
- Security deposit equal to one month rent.
- No smoking.

- Pets negotiable with additional deposit + pet rent of $25 per pet. Limit on number of pets.
- $45 application fee for credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Harris St have any available units?
9905 Harris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 Harris St have?
Some of 9905 Harris St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Harris St currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Harris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Harris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 Harris St is pet friendly.
Does 9905 Harris St offer parking?
Yes, 9905 Harris St offers parking.
Does 9905 Harris St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9905 Harris St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Harris St have a pool?
No, 9905 Harris St does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Harris St have accessible units?
No, 9905 Harris St does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Harris St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9905 Harris St has units with dishwashers.
