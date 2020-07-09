Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9769 Steele St Available 06/19/20 9769 Steele St - This spacious 4 bedroom home begins with a fabulous kitchen featuring granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, updated wood flooring, and lovely light fixtures.



The bathrooms are also nicely done with gorgeous tiled showers, and modern fixtures.



You'll also find a fully finished basement with space for a family room, office, 3/4 bath, wood-burning fireplace, and a 4th bedroom.



Kids or pets will love the huge, fully-fenced back yard with a big storage shed and covered patio, and the park just a few blocks away.



Currently, this home is occupied.



Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.



(RLNE4130226)