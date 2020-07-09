All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
9769 Steele St
9769 Steele St

9769 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

9769 Steele Street, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9769 Steele St Available 06/19/20 9769 Steele St - This spacious 4 bedroom home begins with a fabulous kitchen featuring granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, updated wood flooring, and lovely light fixtures.

The bathrooms are also nicely done with gorgeous tiled showers, and modern fixtures.

You'll also find a fully finished basement with space for a family room, office, 3/4 bath, wood-burning fireplace, and a 4th bedroom.

Kids or pets will love the huge, fully-fenced back yard with a big storage shed and covered patio, and the park just a few blocks away.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

Currently, this home is occupied.

Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.

(RLNE4130226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9769 Steele St have any available units?
9769 Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9769 Steele St have?
Some of 9769 Steele St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9769 Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
9769 Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9769 Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9769 Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 9769 Steele St offer parking?
No, 9769 Steele St does not offer parking.
Does 9769 Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9769 Steele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9769 Steele St have a pool?
No, 9769 Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 9769 Steele St have accessible units?
No, 9769 Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 9769 Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9769 Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.

