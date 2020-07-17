9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Brand New 3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Thornton! - Brand New Townhome in highly desired Thornton! Features 3 Beds, 2 1/2 Baths as well as 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! Updated finishes throughout, including Quartz countertops, Wood flooring, Chrome hardware and a Master Suite! Eat in Kitchen with all NEW appliances and spacious living areas! Washer and Dryer is included! Community Rec Center includes Clubhouse, Outdoor Pool and Hot Tub, Luxury Fitness Center, Business Center and Sand Volleyball Court ALL INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Walking Distance to New LightRail station. Easy Access to Outdoor Rec Areas and Trails, I-76 and I-25 for Quick and Easy Commutes into the city. This one won't last long! Landscaping is INCLUDED with the HOA!!



Call TODAY for More Information!!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



