Thornton, CO
9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14

9655 Albion Lane · (720) 357-6655
Location

9655 Albion Lane, Thornton, CO 80229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1501 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Brand New 3 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Thornton! - Brand New Townhome in highly desired Thornton! Features 3 Beds, 2 1/2 Baths as well as 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! Updated finishes throughout, including Quartz countertops, Wood flooring, Chrome hardware and a Master Suite! Eat in Kitchen with all NEW appliances and spacious living areas! Washer and Dryer is included! Community Rec Center includes Clubhouse, Outdoor Pool and Hot Tub, Luxury Fitness Center, Business Center and Sand Volleyball Court ALL INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Walking Distance to New LightRail station. Easy Access to Outdoor Rec Areas and Trails, I-76 and I-25 for Quick and Easy Commutes into the city. This one won't last long! Landscaping is INCLUDED with the HOA!!

Call TODAY for More Information!!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

For More Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5873156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 have any available units?
9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 have?
Some of 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 currently offering any rent specials?
9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 is pet friendly.
Does 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 offer parking?
Yes, 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 offers parking.
Does 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 have a pool?
Yes, 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 has a pool.
Does 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 have accessible units?
No, 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9655 Albion Lane Bldg 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
