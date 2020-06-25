All apartments in Thornton
9220 Ciancio Street

9220 Ciancio Street · (970) 776-0819
Location

9220 Ciancio Street, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9220 Ciancio Street · Avail. Aug 10

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9220 Ciancio Street Available 08/10/20 Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with Giant Garage! - Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with GIANT Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living floor with vintage gas fireplace. Open concept living room, large dining area, and completely remodeled kitchen. Tons of cabinet and counter space, tastefully designed, with newer stainless steel appliances. Three large bedrooms with lots of closet space and bathroom all on the main floor! Large front loader washer/dryer in utility room. Newer windows provide tons of light. Plenty of outdoor space including a fenced in backyard. Giant garage is great for storage (can fit up to four cars!) or craftsman studio/workbench/man cave!
Quiet neighborhood, near transportation, shopping, schools, parks, trails and more!
Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE2978842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 Ciancio Street have any available units?
9220 Ciancio Street has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9220 Ciancio Street have?
Some of 9220 Ciancio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 Ciancio Street currently offering any rent specials?
9220 Ciancio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 Ciancio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9220 Ciancio Street is pet friendly.
Does 9220 Ciancio Street offer parking?
Yes, 9220 Ciancio Street offers parking.
Does 9220 Ciancio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9220 Ciancio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 Ciancio Street have a pool?
No, 9220 Ciancio Street does not have a pool.
Does 9220 Ciancio Street have accessible units?
No, 9220 Ciancio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 Ciancio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9220 Ciancio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
