Amenities
9220 Ciancio Street Available 08/10/20 Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with Giant Garage! - Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with GIANT Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living floor with vintage gas fireplace. Open concept living room, large dining area, and completely remodeled kitchen. Tons of cabinet and counter space, tastefully designed, with newer stainless steel appliances. Three large bedrooms with lots of closet space and bathroom all on the main floor! Large front loader washer/dryer in utility room. Newer windows provide tons of light. Plenty of outdoor space including a fenced in backyard. Giant garage is great for storage (can fit up to four cars!) or craftsman studio/workbench/man cave!
Quiet neighborhood, near transportation, shopping, schools, parks, trails and more!
Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable.
(RLNE2978842)