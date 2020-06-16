9191 York St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3780630086 ---- Updated 4 Bedroom with Large Yard! This bright and clean home features an updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included in large laundry space. Partially fenced, large backyard features a patio. Front yard includes a long driveway! The 4th bedroom features a door to backyard. Great location with easy access to I-25, near Washington St and Thornton Pkwy. Close proximity to future light rail station with two stops to downtown-- easy access to Union Station! $300 credit to tenant\'s account and application fee reimbursement! 10 month lease. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Driveway Portable Ac Unit Stove Washer/Dryer