Thornton, CO
9160 Cypress Dr
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

9160 Cypress Dr

9160 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9160 Cypress Drive, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautiful property in Thornton. The home features new flooring and an updated kitchen. Two bedrooms are available on the main level and two additional non conforming in the basement. The detached storage area gives the home a beautiful courtyard for enjoying the long summer nights. Make this house your home by scheduling a viewing with Top Properties today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9160 Cypress Dr have any available units?
9160 Cypress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9160 Cypress Dr have?
Some of 9160 Cypress Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9160 Cypress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9160 Cypress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9160 Cypress Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9160 Cypress Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 9160 Cypress Dr offer parking?
No, 9160 Cypress Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9160 Cypress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9160 Cypress Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9160 Cypress Dr have a pool?
No, 9160 Cypress Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9160 Cypress Dr have accessible units?
No, 9160 Cypress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9160 Cypress Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9160 Cypress Dr has units with dishwashers.
