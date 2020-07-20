8866 Lipan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon! Newly Renovated 4 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Walking Distance to Water World!! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



This 4 bed 2 bath duplex is the perfect home for you! Located at 8866 Lipan St, Thornton, CO 80260. With I-25 just minutes away you can be downtown in no time at all. The ample room makes this home perfect for hosting friends and family. During the summers you'll be able to enjoy the fenced in backyard for BBQ's and grill-outs. Carstens Park, Camenish Park, Bell Roth Park, and Water World are just a few blocks to the West. Grab the dog or the kids for a fun night after work!



Featuring:

-New Countertops

-New Plank Floors throughout the first floor

-New Bathrooms

-Fresh Paint throughout

-Off street parking

-Fenced in yard

-Storage shed

-4 Bedrooms

-2 Baths

-Just minutes away from I-25 and The Orchard Town Center you'll never have to venture far! The Orchard has EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, Lifetime Fitness, and much more.



Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!

Application Fee $35.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $1,695

Rent = $1,696



