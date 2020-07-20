All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 8866 Lipan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
8866 Lipan Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

8866 Lipan Street

8866 Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
South Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8866 Lipan Street, Thornton, CO 80260
South Thornton

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Newly Renovated 4 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Walking Distance to Water World!! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

This 4 bed 2 bath duplex is the perfect home for you! Located at 8866 Lipan St, Thornton, CO 80260. With I-25 just minutes away you can be downtown in no time at all. The ample room makes this home perfect for hosting friends and family. During the summers you'll be able to enjoy the fenced in backyard for BBQ's and grill-outs. Carstens Park, Camenish Park, Bell Roth Park, and Water World are just a few blocks to the West. Grab the dog or the kids for a fun night after work!

Featuring:
-New Countertops
-New Plank Floors throughout the first floor
-New Bathrooms
-Fresh Paint throughout
-Off street parking
-Fenced in yard
-Storage shed
-4 Bedrooms
-2 Baths
-Just minutes away from I-25 and The Orchard Town Center you'll never have to venture far! The Orchard has EVERYTHING: shopping, restaurants, Lifetime Fitness, and much more.

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1,695
Rent = $1,696

(RLNE4722368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8866 Lipan Street have any available units?
8866 Lipan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8866 Lipan Street have?
Some of 8866 Lipan Street's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8866 Lipan Street currently offering any rent specials?
8866 Lipan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8866 Lipan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8866 Lipan Street is pet friendly.
Does 8866 Lipan Street offer parking?
No, 8866 Lipan Street does not offer parking.
Does 8866 Lipan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8866 Lipan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8866 Lipan Street have a pool?
No, 8866 Lipan Street does not have a pool.
Does 8866 Lipan Street have accessible units?
No, 8866 Lipan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8866 Lipan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8866 Lipan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College