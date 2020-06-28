8153 E 157th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful property sits on more than one acre in such an ideal location with a great view of the mountains! This home is all you will need for entertaining or for a peaceful view. The eat-in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet & counter space, a huge island, a pantry & hardwood flooring. Floor plan is open and flowing with inviting kitchen cabinets and hardwood floors through out the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen flows right into the family room which is complete with vaulted ceilings & a cozy gas fireplace. Bright & open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. You will also find a spacious dining room located off the kitchen for those big family dinners. The open layout of this home is so welcoming to entertaining that you will be hosting all of the family gatherings. There are 4 bedrooms, plus and office and 3 bathrooms. Beautiful patio to enjoy on long summer nights that faces wide open space & spectacular mountain views. Hardwood floors. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, a private 5-piece master bathroom, a large walk-in closet & access to the back patio. Spacious mud/laundry room with utility sink & front loading washer & dryer. This property also has an unfinished basement. Located conveniently near shopping at the Orchard Mall & outlet shops with easy access to Highway 7, I-25, and The Northwest Parkway Toll. Oversized 3 car garage. The outbuilding is not included - Owners use only. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com