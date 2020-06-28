All apartments in Thornton
8153 E 157th Court
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:50 PM

8153 E 157th Court

8153 East 157th Court · No Longer Available
Location

8153 East 157th Court, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful property sits on more than one acre in such an ideal location with a great view of the mountains! This home is all you will need for entertaining or for a peaceful view. The eat-in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet & counter space, a huge island, a pantry & hardwood flooring. Floor plan is open and flowing with inviting kitchen cabinets and hardwood floors through out the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen flows right into the family room which is complete with vaulted ceilings & a cozy gas fireplace. Bright & open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. You will also find a spacious dining room located off the kitchen for those big family dinners. The open layout of this home is so welcoming to entertaining that you will be hosting all of the family gatherings. There are 4 bedrooms, plus and office and 3 bathrooms. Beautiful patio to enjoy on long summer nights that faces wide open space & spectacular mountain views. Hardwood floors. The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, a private 5-piece master bathroom, a large walk-in closet & access to the back patio. Spacious mud/laundry room with utility sink & front loading washer & dryer. This property also has an unfinished basement. Located conveniently near shopping at the Orchard Mall & outlet shops with easy access to Highway 7, I-25, and The Northwest Parkway Toll. Oversized 3 car garage. The outbuilding is not included - Owners use only. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8153 E 157th Court have any available units?
8153 E 157th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8153 E 157th Court have?
Some of 8153 E 157th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8153 E 157th Court currently offering any rent specials?
8153 E 157th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8153 E 157th Court pet-friendly?
No, 8153 E 157th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 8153 E 157th Court offer parking?
Yes, 8153 E 157th Court offers parking.
Does 8153 E 157th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8153 E 157th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8153 E 157th Court have a pool?
No, 8153 E 157th Court does not have a pool.
Does 8153 E 157th Court have accessible units?
No, 8153 E 157th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8153 E 157th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8153 E 157th Court has units with dishwashers.
