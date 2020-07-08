Excellent open and contemporary 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private access to an attached garage. Great room with 9 foot ceilings and wood floors. Both bathrooms have awesome soaking tubs with double vanity in the master suite. Brand new high quality carpets in both rooms and walk-in closet. Beautiful eat-in area in kitchen with granite countertops & a nook that leads out to the balcony. This condo is located in a beautiful neighborhood with a community swimming pool and close proximity to shopping malls and I25. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 E 98th Avenue have any available units?
807 E 98th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 E 98th Avenue have?
Some of 807 E 98th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 E 98th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 E 98th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 E 98th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 E 98th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 807 E 98th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 807 E 98th Avenue offers parking.
Does 807 E 98th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 E 98th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 E 98th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 807 E 98th Avenue has a pool.
Does 807 E 98th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 E 98th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 E 98th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 E 98th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
