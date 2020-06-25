All apartments in Thornton
7749 East 122 Place

7749 East 122nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

7749 East 122nd Place, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1491317.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 2,926 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Enjoy the extra large master suite with a retreat area and 5 piece master bath. There's also an office located downstairs. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, skylights, a washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or the entertainment/sandpit area in the fenced backyard. Spend time at the 8-acre park that is right across the street. Nearby are biking/walking trails and shopping/dining options.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7749 East 122 Place have any available units?
7749 East 122 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7749 East 122 Place have?
Some of 7749 East 122 Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7749 East 122 Place currently offering any rent specials?
7749 East 122 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7749 East 122 Place pet-friendly?
No, 7749 East 122 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 7749 East 122 Place offer parking?
Yes, 7749 East 122 Place offers parking.
Does 7749 East 122 Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7749 East 122 Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7749 East 122 Place have a pool?
No, 7749 East 122 Place does not have a pool.
Does 7749 East 122 Place have accessible units?
No, 7749 East 122 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7749 East 122 Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7749 East 122 Place does not have units with dishwashers.

