5934 East 113th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful home located in a well maintained community. Property includes formal dining room, large living room with lots of windows, high ceilings and great natural lighting. Open kitchen with breakfast bar,plenty of cabinets and counter top space, pantry and stove, fridge and dishwasher and an eat in area included. One large bedroom located on the main floor, with 3/4 bath and laundry room. Upper level has HUGE master with 5pc master bath and spacious closet space. Big 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with spacious closet space, a full bath and a loft. Full walk out unfinished basement, 2 car garage, a/c, backs to private acreage. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME!