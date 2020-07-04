All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019

5934 East 113th Avenue

5934 East 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5934 East 113th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful home located in a well maintained community. Property includes formal dining room, large living room with lots of windows, high ceilings and great natural lighting. Open kitchen with breakfast bar,plenty of cabinets and counter top space, pantry and stove, fridge and dishwasher and an eat in area included. One large bedroom located on the main floor, with 3/4 bath and laundry room. Upper level has HUGE master with 5pc master bath and spacious closet space. Big 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with spacious closet space, a full bath and a loft. Full walk out unfinished basement, 2 car garage, a/c, backs to private acreage. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 East 113th Avenue have any available units?
5934 East 113th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5934 East 113th Avenue have?
Some of 5934 East 113th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5934 East 113th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5934 East 113th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 East 113th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5934 East 113th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5934 East 113th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5934 East 113th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5934 East 113th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 East 113th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 East 113th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5934 East 113th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5934 East 113th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5934 East 113th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 East 113th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5934 East 113th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

