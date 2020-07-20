4667 East 109th Court,

Amenities

Beautiful Brick Ranch Home in Grange Creek subdivision! - This house has 4 total bedrooms and 2 total bathrooms. 2 of those bedrooms are in the basement and both have egress. The finished basement has a big living room, 1 bathrooms and the laundry area. The house was recently updated. This house also features a private large backyard for enjoying sunny days and has two car attached garage. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for you.



Grange Creek is known for its parks, walkability, and peacefulness. The house is walking distance to Grange Park. Riverdale Elementary School is about 1.5 blocks from the house.



This house is move in ready.



*Rent is $2125 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2050 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minimum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

* No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance is required.

* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.

* Application $25 per adult.

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* All Utilities are tenant's responsibility.

* Performance Bonus Deposit ($2125) plus 1st month's rent ($2050) must be paid in Cash prior to move in via Electronic Cash Payment or bank deposit

* Washer/Dryer is available for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)



For questions or to schedule a showing, SEND TOUR REQUEST and include your answers to the following questions:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move in?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject to owner's approval. Application Fee is nonrefundable.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY



