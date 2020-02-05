All apartments in Thornton
Last updated April 7 2020

4383 E 96th Way

4383 East 96th Way · No Longer Available
Location

4383 East 96th Way, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Terrific two-story home! The main floor of this delightful plan offers a large, uninterrupted space for relaxing, entertaining and dining. The kitchen features white cabinets, pantry and a large center island with seating and opens to the dining and great rooms. Upstairs, there's a large loft, a full bath tucked between two inviting bedrooms, and a private master suite with walk-in closet and convenient master bath with double sinks and mudset shower. Additional features include a covered patio, 2 car garage, contemporary fireplace in great room, and A/C. This home is ready for move-in!

Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/month filter delivery program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: 2 Car Attached Garage, Fenced Yard, Sprinkler System, A/C, Community Pool, Community Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4383 E 96th Way have any available units?
4383 E 96th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4383 E 96th Way have?
Some of 4383 E 96th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4383 E 96th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4383 E 96th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4383 E 96th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4383 E 96th Way is pet friendly.
Does 4383 E 96th Way offer parking?
Yes, 4383 E 96th Way offers parking.
Does 4383 E 96th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4383 E 96th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4383 E 96th Way have a pool?
Yes, 4383 E 96th Way has a pool.
Does 4383 E 96th Way have accessible units?
No, 4383 E 96th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4383 E 96th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4383 E 96th Way does not have units with dishwashers.

