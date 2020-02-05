4383 E 96th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Terrific two-story home! The main floor of this delightful plan offers a large, uninterrupted space for relaxing, entertaining and dining. The kitchen features white cabinets, pantry and a large center island with seating and opens to the dining and great rooms. Upstairs, there's a large loft, a full bath tucked between two inviting bedrooms, and a private master suite with walk-in closet and convenient master bath with double sinks and mudset shower. Additional features include a covered patio, 2 car garage, contemporary fireplace in great room, and A/C. This home is ready for move-in!



Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/month filter delivery program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website



