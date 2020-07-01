All apartments in Thornton
Last updated January 8 2020

4071 E 129th Way

4071 East 129th Way
Location

4071 East 129th Way, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

This multi-leveled property offers a family room, open kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher, pantry and eat in kitchen area. Lower level has a 1/2 bathroom, den with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to back yard. Upper level has nice sized second and and third bedrooms, full main bath, and large master bedroom with great closet space. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook-ups. The home also has a 2 car garage, sprinkler system, fenced back yard, A/C, vaulted ceiling and new carpet and paint. Very well maintained property! Don't miss out! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4071 E 129th Way have any available units?
4071 E 129th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4071 E 129th Way have?
Some of 4071 E 129th Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4071 E 129th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4071 E 129th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 E 129th Way pet-friendly?
No, 4071 E 129th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 4071 E 129th Way offer parking?
Yes, 4071 E 129th Way offers parking.
Does 4071 E 129th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4071 E 129th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 E 129th Way have a pool?
No, 4071 E 129th Way does not have a pool.
Does 4071 E 129th Way have accessible units?
No, 4071 E 129th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 E 129th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4071 E 129th Way has units with dishwashers.

