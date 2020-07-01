4071 E 129th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

This multi-leveled property offers a family room, open kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher, pantry and eat in kitchen area. Lower level has a 1/2 bathroom, den with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to back yard. Upper level has nice sized second and and third bedrooms, full main bath, and large master bedroom with great closet space. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hook-ups. The home also has a 2 car garage, sprinkler system, fenced back yard, A/C, vaulted ceiling and new carpet and paint. Very well maintained property! Don't miss out! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990