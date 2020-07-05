3758 East 118th Way - 1

Amenities
Offered by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Schedule a showing call or text Kim 303-548-0886.
No more yard work! This newly remodeled townhome is a must see.
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Sq. ft. - 1424
Year Built - 1973
Bedrooms - 3
Full baths - 2
Cooling type - Central A/C
Heating - Gas furnace
Fireplace - 1
Floors - wood and carpet
Laundry - W/D included
Basement - None
Pets - Up to two (cats/dogs) Subject to owner approval
Utilities - Tenant pays gas, electric
Trash/recycle - Included
HOA - Yes no fees for tenants
School District - Adams 12 5 Star Schools
Smoking - No
Section 8 assistance - No
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Credit Score of +620, combined income must be 2.5x rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check, $1,800.00/mo. with a 12-month lease minimum, $1,800.00 security deposit, plus first month's rent due at lease signing. Renter's insurance required. Pets subject to owner approval. No vicious breeds. Maximum two pet fee. Monthly rent is $25.00 per approved pet. $250.00 non refundable pet fee. $35.00 application fee.
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.