3758 East 118th Way - 1

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Offered by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Schedule a showing call or text Kim 303-548-0886.



No more yard work! This newly remodeled townhome is a must see.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Sq. ft. - 1424

Year Built - 1973

Bedrooms - 3

Full baths - 2

Cooling type - Central A/C

Heating - Gas furnace

Fireplace - 1

Floors - wood and carpet

Laundry - W/D included

Basement - None

Pets - Up to two (cats/dogs) Subject to owner approval

Utilities - Tenant pays gas, electric

Trash/recycle - Included

HOA - Yes no fees for tenants

School District - Adams 12 5 Star Schools

Smoking - No

Section 8 assistance - No



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:



Credit Score of +620, combined income must be 2.5x rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check, $1,800.00/mo. with a 12-month lease minimum, $1,800.00 security deposit, plus first month's rent due at lease signing. Renter's insurance required. Pets subject to owner approval. No vicious breeds. Maximum two pet fee. Monthly rent is $25.00 per approved pet. $250.00 non refundable pet fee. $35.00 application fee.



All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886.