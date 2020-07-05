All apartments in Thornton
Location

3758 East 118th Way, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Offered by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Schedule a showing call or text Kim 303-548-0886.

No more yard work! This newly remodeled townhome is a must see.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Sq. ft. - 1424
Year Built - 1973
Bedrooms - 3
Full baths - 2
Cooling type - Central A/C
Heating - Gas furnace
Fireplace - 1
Floors - wood and carpet
Laundry - W/D included
Basement - None
Pets - Up to two (cats/dogs) Subject to owner approval
Utilities - Tenant pays gas, electric
Trash/recycle - Included
HOA - Yes no fees for tenants
School District - Adams 12 5 Star Schools
Smoking - No
Section 8 assistance - No

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Credit Score of +620, combined income must be 2.5x rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check, $1,800.00/mo. with a 12-month lease minimum, $1,800.00 security deposit, plus first month's rent due at lease signing. Renter's insurance required. Pets subject to owner approval. No vicious breeds. Maximum two pet fee. Monthly rent is $25.00 per approved pet. $250.00 non refundable pet fee. $35.00 application fee.

All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3758 East 118th Way - 1 have any available units?
3758 East 118th Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3758 East 118th Way - 1 have?
Some of 3758 East 118th Way - 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3758 East 118th Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3758 East 118th Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3758 East 118th Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3758 East 118th Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3758 East 118th Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3758 East 118th Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 3758 East 118th Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3758 East 118th Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3758 East 118th Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3758 East 118th Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 3758 East 118th Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3758 East 118th Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3758 East 118th Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3758 East 118th Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.

