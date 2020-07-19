All apartments in Thornton
3233 E 94th Dr
3233 E 94th Dr

3233 East 94th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3233 East 94th Drive, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Thornton Suburbs! - Available for a flexible lease!
Walking distance to Thornton Community Ball Park and neighborhood park, which includes a skate park, tennis courts, playground, and basketball courts.

Property backs up into an open space for a quiet space to enjoy a meal or a cup of coffee on the patio.
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops & maple cabinets. Large walk-in pantry.
Water, Sewer, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4587989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 E 94th Dr have any available units?
3233 E 94th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3233 E 94th Dr have?
Some of 3233 E 94th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 E 94th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3233 E 94th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 E 94th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3233 E 94th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3233 E 94th Dr offer parking?
No, 3233 E 94th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3233 E 94th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 E 94th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 E 94th Dr have a pool?
No, 3233 E 94th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3233 E 94th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3233 E 94th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 E 94th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 E 94th Dr has units with dishwashers.
