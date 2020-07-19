3233 E 94th Dr

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Thornton Suburbs! - Available for a flexible lease!

Walking distance to Thornton Community Ball Park and neighborhood park, which includes a skate park, tennis courts, playground, and basketball courts.



Property backs up into an open space for a quiet space to enjoy a meal or a cup of coffee on the patio.

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops & maple cabinets. Large walk-in pantry.

Water, Sewer, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



(RLNE4587989)