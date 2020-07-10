All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 2756 E 139th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
2756 E 139th Pl
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

2756 E 139th Pl

2756 East 139th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2756 East 139th Place, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 7/1/20. Youtube video tour: youtu.be/3G6UsL6YLzk

Built in 2002 this beautiful home in Cherry Wood Park features 2009 sq ft on the main and upper levels plus an additional 700 sq ft in the unfinished basement. Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet. Large loft upstairs can be used as an office or additional t.v. room. The kitchen has hardwood floors, center island, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Large living room plus a family room with gas fireplace. Fenced backyard, sprinkler system, central a/c and 3 car garage.

Located in Cherrywood Park, this home is near Colorado Blvd & 136th Ave.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $6,200+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Up to 2 Pets with combined weight not to exceed 100 lbs with additional fee and depending on qualifications. No aggressive pets. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.

Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 E 139th Pl have any available units?
2756 E 139th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 E 139th Pl have?
Some of 2756 E 139th Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 E 139th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2756 E 139th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 E 139th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2756 E 139th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2756 E 139th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2756 E 139th Pl offers parking.
Does 2756 E 139th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 E 139th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 E 139th Pl have a pool?
No, 2756 E 139th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2756 E 139th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2756 E 139th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 E 139th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 E 139th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College