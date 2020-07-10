2756 E 139th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 7/1/20. Youtube video tour: youtu.be/3G6UsL6YLzk



Built in 2002 this beautiful home in Cherry Wood Park features 2009 sq ft on the main and upper levels plus an additional 700 sq ft in the unfinished basement. Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet. Large loft upstairs can be used as an office or additional t.v. room. The kitchen has hardwood floors, center island, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Large living room plus a family room with gas fireplace. Fenced backyard, sprinkler system, central a/c and 3 car garage.



Located in Cherrywood Park, this home is near Colorado Blvd & 136th Ave.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $6,200+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Up to 2 Pets with combined weight not to exceed 100 lbs with additional fee and depending on qualifications. No aggressive pets. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.



Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.