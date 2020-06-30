All apartments in Thornton
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

2493 E 90th Ave

2493 East 90th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2493 East 90th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 860 Sq Ft, Ranch home with 1 Car Garage available for rent in Thornton, Colorado. Brand New kitchen includes grey washed shaker cabinets, new Stainless Steel Appliances, tile flooring, gorgeous granite counter tops and stylish back-splash. This home has great natural lighting from oversize windows with wide plank faux hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the entire home. Both rooms are great sizes with ample storage space. The bathroom has been completely updated with modern vanity and beautiful tile. Finally, enjoy a deck overlooking a fenced in yard! Washer/Dryer, A/C and Sprinkler system included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport or major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants and shopping.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into tenants name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.

Watch video Walk through tour on our website.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2493 E 90th Ave have any available units?
2493 E 90th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2493 E 90th Ave have?
Some of 2493 E 90th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2493 E 90th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2493 E 90th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2493 E 90th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2493 E 90th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2493 E 90th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2493 E 90th Ave offers parking.
Does 2493 E 90th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2493 E 90th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2493 E 90th Ave have a pool?
No, 2493 E 90th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2493 E 90th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2493 E 90th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2493 E 90th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2493 E 90th Ave has units with dishwashers.

