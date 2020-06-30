2493 E 90th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 860 Sq Ft, Ranch home with 1 Car Garage available for rent in Thornton, Colorado. Brand New kitchen includes grey washed shaker cabinets, new Stainless Steel Appliances, tile flooring, gorgeous granite counter tops and stylish back-splash. This home has great natural lighting from oversize windows with wide plank faux hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the entire home. Both rooms are great sizes with ample storage space. The bathroom has been completely updated with modern vanity and beautiful tile. Finally, enjoy a deck overlooking a fenced in yard! Washer/Dryer, A/C and Sprinkler system included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport or major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants and shopping.



Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into tenants name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.



Watch video Walk through tour on our website.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.