Thornton, CO
2225 East 127th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2225 East 127th Place

2225 East 127th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2225 East 127th Place, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 16, 17, OR 18 MONTH LEASE!!**

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #711064.

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Eastlake Estates with all new paint throughout!

This stunning home has a total of 2251 square feet of living space, including a great room with a cozy fireplace, a loft and a breakfast nook. The kitchen is complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features include hardwood floors, AC, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer. Step outside and enjoy the fenced back yard, complete with sprinkler system. Parking includes a 2 car garage.

Located right off of 128th Ave and York Street in Thornton, this home offers easy access to everything you need! Spend time outdoors at the East Lake Shores Park located right down the street. Shopping and restaurants are nearby, including Target, Barnes and Noble, Michaels, Sprouts, Krispy Kream, Olive Garden and more! The Orchard Town Center and the brand new Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton are also a short distance away! Travel is easy with access to I-25.

Pets may be allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #711064.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 East 127th Place have any available units?
2225 East 127th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 East 127th Place have?
Some of 2225 East 127th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 East 127th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2225 East 127th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 East 127th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 East 127th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2225 East 127th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2225 East 127th Place does offer parking.
Does 2225 East 127th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 East 127th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 East 127th Place have a pool?
No, 2225 East 127th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2225 East 127th Place have accessible units?
No, 2225 East 127th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 East 127th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 East 127th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
