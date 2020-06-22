2225 East 127th Place

Amenities

**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 16, 17, OR 18 MONTH LEASE!!**



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #711064.



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Eastlake Estates with all new paint throughout!



This stunning home has a total of 2251 square feet of living space, including a great room with a cozy fireplace, a loft and a breakfast nook. The kitchen is complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features include hardwood floors, AC, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer. Step outside and enjoy the fenced back yard, complete with sprinkler system. Parking includes a 2 car garage.



Located right off of 128th Ave and York Street in Thornton, this home offers easy access to everything you need! Spend time outdoors at the East Lake Shores Park located right down the street. Shopping and restaurants are nearby, including Target, Barnes and Noble, Michaels, Sprouts, Krispy Kream, Olive Garden and more! The Orchard Town Center and the brand new Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton are also a short distance away! Travel is easy with access to I-25.



Pets may be allowed with owner approval and deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



