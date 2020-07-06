All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2035 East 133rd Way

2035 East 133rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

2035 East 133rd Way, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Amazing 2 story home features Living Area with new laminate flooring and vaulted ceiling with fan. The Kitchen is large with island, eat-in dining and sliding pantry storage. Laundry room is efficiently set in the main floor 1/2 bath closet. The Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling with fan, attached 5 piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms share a Full Hall Bathroom. The enclosed backyard features a brick patio and garden area. The two-car garage has a side door with access to the back yard. Easy access to Orchard Town Center. This home has Southern Exposure.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 East 133rd Way have any available units?
2035 East 133rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 East 133rd Way have?
Some of 2035 East 133rd Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 East 133rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
2035 East 133rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 East 133rd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 East 133rd Way is pet friendly.
Does 2035 East 133rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 2035 East 133rd Way offers parking.
Does 2035 East 133rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 East 133rd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 East 133rd Way have a pool?
No, 2035 East 133rd Way does not have a pool.
Does 2035 East 133rd Way have accessible units?
No, 2035 East 133rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 East 133rd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 East 133rd Way does not have units with dishwashers.

