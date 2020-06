Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/15/20 Double Master Townhome Early July - Property Id: 116066



Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom in Thornton - When you walk in the front door of this charming corner townhouse you'll find an entry with a coat closet and the door to the one car garage on the left. The hallway opens up into the open kitchen/living/dining room with the kitchen having hardwood floors and the living room/ dining room boasting carpet. The kitchen overlooks the living room and has a built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and electric range. There is a closet in the kitchen where the full size washer/dryer are located as well as extra cabinet space.

The spacious dining room/ living room has lots of natural sunlight.

You'll find a staircase back off the foyer that leads to the two bedrooms upstairs. Both bedrooms boast their own private attached full bathrooms and walk-in closets. The bedrooms have large windows for lots of natural sunlight and are carpeted.

A dog may be allowed with an additional deposit.

