19656 North Washington Stree

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Welcome to my luxury executive rental suite. With a balcony view of the Denver skyline and private parking, this is perfect fit for professionals and couples alike. It is conveniently located in the popular Uptown neighborhood just blocks from downtown Denver, the financial district, and many amazing restaurants & attractions, including City Park, the Colorado Convention Center & Art Museum. It is also just 4 blocks from the 16th Street Mall, which has a free Mall Ride to take you to Union Station. A must see!



This top floor, corner luxury condo has plenty of space and light, complete with a dining room table and bar area for entertaining. It was recently remodeled with all new furniture, artwork, linens, and living supplies.



Its conveniently located in the heart of the Uptown neighborhood and is walking distance to local food favorites such as Steubens, ACE Eat Serve, Park & Co, and Beast & Bottle. There is also a conveniently located gourmet market just down the street, Marzyks Deli, which has any delicious foods you may need as well as an attached liquor store.



The apartment offers the following conveniences and features:



+ Master Suite with King Bed, Double Sinks, Large Bath/ Shower, Walk-In Closet

+ Guest Room with Queen Bed with adjustable sleep angles

+ Dining Room Table (4 piece dining table) and Bar Area for work space

+ Outdoor Patio Cafe Table overlooking Downtown Skyline - Perfect for coffee or happy hour!

+ Secured Entrance

+ Attached Garage Parking (1 space)

+ Full laundry with amenities

+ Full Kitchen with dinnerware and cooking basics

+ High quality linens and pillows



A well supplied apartment, guests will enjoy all the luxuries of home, including:

+ HD flat screen Smart TV

+ Amazon Fire TV - Digital Cable, HBO, Showtime, Amazon Prime TV/movies, etc. (Note: Since its a smart TV, you can log into any subscription accounts you own as well.)

+ Free WiFi

+ Iron/Ironing Board



Complimentary Dining Amenities:

