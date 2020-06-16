All apartments in Thornton
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:38 PM

1823 East 97th Avenue

1823 East 97th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1823 East 97th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This freshly renovated bi-level home is located in the Rancho Viejo subdivision in Thornton. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full newly remodeled bathrooms with upgraded vanities and tile. Carpets just cleaned and home is ready to move in. Easy access to Thornton Parkway and I-25. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 East 97th Avenue have any available units?
1823 East 97th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 East 97th Avenue have?
Some of 1823 East 97th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 East 97th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1823 East 97th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 East 97th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1823 East 97th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 1823 East 97th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1823 East 97th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1823 East 97th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 East 97th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 East 97th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1823 East 97th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1823 East 97th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1823 East 97th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 East 97th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 East 97th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
