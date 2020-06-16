1823 East 97th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This freshly renovated bi-level home is located in the Rancho Viejo subdivision in Thornton. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full newly remodeled bathrooms with upgraded vanities and tile. Carpets just cleaned and home is ready to move in. Easy access to Thornton Parkway and I-25. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7