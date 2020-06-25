1725 West 102nd Avenue

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #887784.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Thornton will welcome you with 1,248 square feet of living space!



The updated kitchen comes with a stainless-steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Camenisch Park, Bell Roth Park, and Carstens Park. Also nearby are Chick-Fil-A, Northpark Plaza, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include North Star Elementary School, Crossroads Alternative Middle School, and Northglenn High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



