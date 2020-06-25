All apartments in Thornton
Last updated June 7 2019 at 12:20 AM

1725 West 102nd Avenue

1725 West 102nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 West 102nd Avenue, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #887784.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Thornton will welcome you with 1,248 square feet of living space!

The updated kitchen comes with a stainless-steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Camenisch Park, Bell Roth Park, and Carstens Park. Also nearby are Chick-Fil-A, Northpark Plaza, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include North Star Elementary School, Crossroads Alternative Middle School, and Northglenn High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 West 102nd Avenue have any available units?
1725 West 102nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 West 102nd Avenue have?
Some of 1725 West 102nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 West 102nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1725 West 102nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 West 102nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1725 West 102nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 1725 West 102nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1725 West 102nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1725 West 102nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 West 102nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 West 102nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1725 West 102nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1725 West 102nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1725 West 102nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 West 102nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 West 102nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
