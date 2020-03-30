All apartments in Thornton
14798 Gaylord St

14798 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

14798 Gaylord Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
This traditional 5 bed 3.5 bath, two story is located on one of the largest corner lots in the highly sought after Quail Valley neighborhood. Home has gorgeous quartz counter tops and high quality Kitchenaid appliances in the kitchen. It features a spectacular master suite including a five piece master bath. The attached two car garage feature remotes and automatic openers. This home features a full finished basement with wet bar, a large covered backyard patio with large fenced in back yard on a corner lot. Located within easy highway access, and close to shopping, dining, schools, and a park. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14798 Gaylord St have any available units?
14798 Gaylord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14798 Gaylord St have?
Some of 14798 Gaylord St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14798 Gaylord St currently offering any rent specials?
14798 Gaylord St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14798 Gaylord St pet-friendly?
No, 14798 Gaylord St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 14798 Gaylord St offer parking?
Yes, 14798 Gaylord St does offer parking.
Does 14798 Gaylord St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14798 Gaylord St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14798 Gaylord St have a pool?
No, 14798 Gaylord St does not have a pool.
Does 14798 Gaylord St have accessible units?
No, 14798 Gaylord St does not have accessible units.
Does 14798 Gaylord St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14798 Gaylord St does not have units with dishwashers.
