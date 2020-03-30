14798 Gaylord St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This traditional 5 bed 3.5 bath, two story is located on one of the largest corner lots in the highly sought after Quail Valley neighborhood. Home has gorgeous quartz counter tops and high quality Kitchenaid appliances in the kitchen. It features a spectacular master suite including a five piece master bath. The attached two car garage feature remotes and automatic openers. This home features a full finished basement with wet bar, a large covered backyard patio with large fenced in back yard on a corner lot. Located within easy highway access, and close to shopping, dining, schools, and a park. Do not miss out on this one!