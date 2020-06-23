14169 Harrison St

Amenities

Available 03/01/19 Be the first to live in a brand new paired Home! - Property Id: 98453



Fallbrook Farms provides access to the highly-rated Adams 12 Five Star Schools, along with a convenient location near I-25, E-470, shopping centers and high-end retail.



Available March 1st but other options possible.



This residence offers over 1,400 square feet of living space and features two bedrooms plus a loft, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car attached garage. This home also features a spacious living room open to kitchen and dining space, tech center on main floor, and a drop and storage space off the garage entry. Quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, upgraded backsplash and gas range. Small fenced in yard.



Accommodate Full-Sized Washer and Dryer

Includes refrigerator

Luxury Floors Hardwood

Blinds included!

Efficiency Furnace with Programmable Thermostat

Unfinished Basement for extra room

Inviting Front Porch



Note - Pets should be under 20 pounds and older than six months. Fee and Pet lease required.

