Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
14106 Jackson St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:47 PM

14106 Jackson St

14106 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

14106 Jackson Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This home was just built in 2019 and you will love all of the amazing upgrades!! As you enter you will find a spacious family room with tons of natural light. As you continue in you will find the dining area that opens onto the large deck as well as the gourmet kitchen which features beautiful countertops, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Also, on this level is an office, half bath for your guests as well as a mudroom. As you walk upstairs you will find a loft area, three bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room. The master suite features a walk-in closet, dual vanity and custom shower. The unfinished basement adds extra storage. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Definitely a must see!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14106 Jackson St have any available units?
14106 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14106 Jackson St have?
Some of 14106 Jackson St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14106 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
14106 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14106 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14106 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 14106 Jackson St offer parking?
No, 14106 Jackson St does not offer parking.
Does 14106 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14106 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14106 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 14106 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 14106 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 14106 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 14106 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14106 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.

