14106 Jackson St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This home was just built in 2019 and you will love all of the amazing upgrades!! As you enter you will find a spacious family room with tons of natural light. As you continue in you will find the dining area that opens onto the large deck as well as the gourmet kitchen which features beautiful countertops, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Also, on this level is an office, half bath for your guests as well as a mudroom. As you walk upstairs you will find a loft area, three bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room. The master suite features a walk-in closet, dual vanity and custom shower. The unfinished basement adds extra storage. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Definitely a must see!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com