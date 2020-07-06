All apartments in Thornton
13922 Adams Street
13922 Adams Street

13922 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

13922 Adams Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Video & Application: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1672577024 Cute 3 bed / 2.5 bath located in Cherrywood Park. Brand new carpet and paint. Beautiful hardwood floors. Backyard does not have lawn but has large patio that is fenced in and is adjacent to green belt. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private master bath. Central A/C, stove refrigerator, dishwasher and full size washer & dryer. Low maintenance yard - tenant is responsible for weed control but HOA mows the lawn. Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $4,500+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. 2 dogs with combined weight not to exceed 50 lbs negotiable with extra fee. Sorry - no cats, smoking or section 8. Showings available 7 days a week: Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13922 Adams Street have any available units?
13922 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13922 Adams Street have?
Some of 13922 Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13922 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
13922 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13922 Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13922 Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 13922 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 13922 Adams Street offers parking.
Does 13922 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13922 Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13922 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 13922 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 13922 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 13922 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13922 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13922 Adams Street has units with dishwashers.

