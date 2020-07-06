13922 Adams Street

Amenities

Video & Application: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1672577024 Cute 3 bed / 2.5 bath located in Cherrywood Park. Brand new carpet and paint. Beautiful hardwood floors. Backyard does not have lawn but has large patio that is fenced in and is adjacent to green belt. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private master bath. Central A/C, stove refrigerator, dishwasher and full size washer & dryer. Low maintenance yard - tenant is responsible for weed control but HOA mows the lawn. Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $4,500+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. 2 dogs with combined weight not to exceed 50 lbs negotiable with extra fee. Sorry - no cats, smoking or section 8. Showings available 7 days a week: Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372