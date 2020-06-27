13867 Kearney Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Minutes away from shopping parks and schools, hardwood floors in kitchen and baths, carpet in family room.



Lease Length: 12 Months

Pets allowed with additional charge

Property Type: Single Family Home-Unfurnished

Parking Options: 2-car Garage

Unfinished basement for extra storage

Fireplace in Family Room

Kitchen: Stove/Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator

Laundry Room on 1st floor (Washer and Dryer NOT included)

Heating: Forced Air, Gas

Cable-Ready

Utilities NOT Included

Owner will be building deck and removing back door steps in spring.

?

E-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com

?



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.