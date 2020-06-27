All apartments in Thornton
13867 Kearney Street

13867 Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

13867 Kearney Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Minutes away from shopping parks and schools, hardwood floors in kitchen and baths, carpet in family room.

Lease Length: 12 Months
Pets allowed with additional charge
Property Type: Single Family Home-Unfurnished
Parking Options: 2-car Garage
Unfinished basement for extra storage
Fireplace in Family Room
Kitchen: Stove/Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator
Laundry Room on 1st floor (Washer and Dryer NOT included)
Heating: Forced Air, Gas
Cable-Ready
Utilities NOT Included
Owner will be building deck and removing back door steps in spring.
?
E-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com
?

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13867 Kearney Street have any available units?
13867 Kearney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13867 Kearney Street have?
Some of 13867 Kearney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13867 Kearney Street currently offering any rent specials?
13867 Kearney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13867 Kearney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13867 Kearney Street is pet friendly.
Does 13867 Kearney Street offer parking?
Yes, 13867 Kearney Street offers parking.
Does 13867 Kearney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13867 Kearney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13867 Kearney Street have a pool?
No, 13867 Kearney Street does not have a pool.
Does 13867 Kearney Street have accessible units?
No, 13867 Kearney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13867 Kearney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13867 Kearney Street has units with dishwashers.

