13867 Kearney Street

Amenities
Minutes away from shopping parks and schools, hardwood floors in kitchen and baths, carpet in family room.
Lease Length: 12 Months
Pets allowed with additional charge
Property Type: Single Family Home-Unfurnished
Parking Options: 2-car Garage
Unfinished basement for extra storage
Fireplace in Family Room
Kitchen: Stove/Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator
Laundry Room on 1st floor (Washer and Dryer NOT included)
Heating: Forced Air, Gas
Cable-Ready
Utilities NOT Included
Owner will be building deck and removing back door steps in spring.
?
E-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com
?
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.