13825 Harrison Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

* Spacious 4 level 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home * Vaulted ceiling in the main floor living room * Large open great room on main floor * Eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan and bay window * Large lower level family room with gas fireplace * Private third level set off master bedroom * 5 Piece master bathroom with walk in closet * 2 Bedrooms located on top level with bathroom * Unfinished walk-out basement for extra storage * Blocks from Prairie Hills Elementary School, shopping and restaurants * Second floor deck and fenced backyard * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com