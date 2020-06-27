All apartments in Thornton
13825 Harrison Dr
13825 Harrison Dr

13825 Harrison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13825 Harrison Drive, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
* Spacious 4 level 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home * Vaulted ceiling in the main floor living room * Large open great room on main floor * Eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan and bay window * Large lower level family room with gas fireplace * Private third level set off master bedroom * 5 Piece master bathroom with walk in closet * 2 Bedrooms located on top level with bathroom * Unfinished walk-out basement for extra storage * Blocks from Prairie Hills Elementary School, shopping and restaurants * Second floor deck and fenced backyard * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

