1365 E 135th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

(videos available) . . . Beautiful, Spacious Home in the Fantastic HILLCREST at HUNTERS GLENN Community ~ GOLF, LAKE, POOL, Tennis Courts, Playground, Beach Volleyball and more ~ discounts on Golf available.



This LOVELY HOME has 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 baths, Vaulted Ceilings, formal LIVING ROOM and DINING ROOM ~ great FAMILY ROOM with Fireplace open to the Large EAT-IN KITCHEN ~ Roomy MASTER SUITE w/ Vaulted Ceilings, 5-piece bath with Jetted Tub and Walk-in Closet ~ 2-Car Garage, unfinished Basement ~ 2704 total Square Feet with 2104 above ground ~ Beautiful Fenced Yard with Flagstone Patio ~ Central AC, Washer and Dryer ~ One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 30 pounds allowed with Owner's Approval with additional pet rent/ deposit ~ NEW Carpet coming.



Fantastic LOCATION with easy access to I-25 and lots of shops, restaurants ~ Great SCHOOLS, Century Middle School is an accredited International Baccalaureate



LOCATION: On 135th Ave close to Marion Dr in Thornton (call for address)

AVAILABLE: June 15

RENT: $2350 per month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2350

LEASE TERM: 12 months



For a showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.

www.irdenver.com