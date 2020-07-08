All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

1365 E 135th Ave

1365 East 135th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1365 East 135th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
(videos available) . . . Beautiful, Spacious Home in the Fantastic HILLCREST at HUNTERS GLENN Community ~ GOLF, LAKE, POOL, Tennis Courts, Playground, Beach Volleyball and more ~ discounts on Golf available.

This LOVELY HOME has 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 baths, Vaulted Ceilings, formal LIVING ROOM and DINING ROOM ~ great FAMILY ROOM with Fireplace open to the Large EAT-IN KITCHEN ~ Roomy MASTER SUITE w/ Vaulted Ceilings, 5-piece bath with Jetted Tub and Walk-in Closet ~ 2-Car Garage, unfinished Basement ~ 2704 total Square Feet with 2104 above ground ~ Beautiful Fenced Yard with Flagstone Patio ~ Central AC, Washer and Dryer ~ One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 30 pounds allowed with Owner's Approval with additional pet rent/ deposit ~ NEW Carpet coming.

Fantastic LOCATION with easy access to I-25 and lots of shops, restaurants ~ Great SCHOOLS, Century Middle School is an accredited International Baccalaureate

LOCATION: On 135th Ave close to Marion Dr in Thornton (call for address)
AVAILABLE: June 15
RENT: $2350 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2350
LEASE TERM: 12 months

For a showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.
www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 E 135th Ave have any available units?
1365 E 135th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 E 135th Ave have?
Some of 1365 E 135th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 E 135th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1365 E 135th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 E 135th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 E 135th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1365 E 135th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1365 E 135th Ave offers parking.
Does 1365 E 135th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1365 E 135th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 E 135th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1365 E 135th Ave has a pool.
Does 1365 E 135th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1365 E 135th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 E 135th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 E 135th Ave has units with dishwashers.

