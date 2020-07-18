All apartments in Thornton
13648 Garfield Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 PM

13648 Garfield Street

13648 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

13648 Garfield Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Welcome to this amazing clean spacious home!
This property is in move in condition and ready for you!
Great location with shopping and restaurants close by!
Fenced back yard - 2 car garage - large open kitchen.
Showings are done by a case by case basis using social distancing practices.
Please text Robert w/ any questions or to schedule a viewing @ 720-495-4460
Visit our web site to view available properties, applications, or schedule a viewing.
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Not a section 8 participant

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13648 Garfield Street have any available units?
13648 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 13648 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
13648 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13648 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 13648 Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13648 Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 13648 Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 13648 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13648 Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13648 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 13648 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 13648 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 13648 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13648 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13648 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13648 Garfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13648 Garfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
