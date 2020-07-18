13648 Garfield Street

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Welcome to this amazing clean spacious home!

This property is in move in condition and ready for you!

Great location with shopping and restaurants close by!

Fenced back yard - 2 car garage - large open kitchen.

Showings are done by a case by case basis using social distancing practices.

Please text Robert w/ any questions or to schedule a viewing @ 720-495-4460

Visit our web site to view available properties, applications, or schedule a viewing.

www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available

Not a section 8 participant



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.