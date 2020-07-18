13648 Garfield Street

Amenities
Welcome to this amazing clean spacious home!
This property is in move in condition and ready for you!
Great location with shopping and restaurants close by!
Fenced back yard - 2 car garage - large open kitchen.
Showings are done by a case by case basis using social distancing practices.
Please text Robert w/ any questions or to schedule a viewing @ 720-495-4460
Visit our web site to view available properties, applications, or schedule a viewing.
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Not a section 8 participant
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.