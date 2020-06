Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This newer townhouse has stainless steel appliances, durable vinyl flooring on the main level and each bedroom has it's own bathroom. Washer/Dryer included, two car garage, and very low maintenance. Close to everything.



Sec Dep $1,850. Applications done online at www.dakotamgmt.com



For more information or to schedule a showing, contact property manager Brad via call, text, or e-mail at brad@dakotamgmt.com or 720-448-6951.



No Smoking, no growing.