Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13575 High Cir
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

13575 High Cir

13575 High Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13575 High Circle, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
LIVE on a GOLF COURSE ~ LAKE & POOL Community ~ Backs up to the 5th tee of the Fabulous Thorncreek Golf course ~ Mountain and Golf Course VIEWS ~ this BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2c Garage Home is located on a Cul-de-sac in the LINKS AT HUNTERS GLEN community ~ It features Vaulted Ceilings in LR/DR, Family Room w/ Fireplace open to the Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances ~ MASTER SUITE with 5 piece Bath ~ Awesome Backyard w Deck ~ 2950 total square feet, 1944 above ground ~ large Unfinished BASEMENT (w heavy duty shelving) plus a SHED in the Backyard ~ One well-behaved adult dog under 30 pounds welcome (extra fee/deposit).

HUNTERS GLEN has ALL the AMENITIES: Lake, Beech, Pool, Clubhouse, even discounted golf ~ Easy Access to I-25.

Location: 136th and High St, on HIGH CIRCLE in Thornton
Available: June 1
Rent: $2250
Deposit: $2250
TERM: 12 months
(no smoking, no pot)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

