13575 High Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

LIVE on a GOLF COURSE ~ LAKE & POOL Community ~ Backs up to the 5th tee of the Fabulous Thorncreek Golf course ~ Mountain and Golf Course VIEWS ~ this BEAUTIFUL 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2c Garage Home is located on a Cul-de-sac in the LINKS AT HUNTERS GLEN community ~ It features Vaulted Ceilings in LR/DR, Family Room w/ Fireplace open to the Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances ~ MASTER SUITE with 5 piece Bath ~ Awesome Backyard w Deck ~ 2950 total square feet, 1944 above ground ~ large Unfinished BASEMENT (w heavy duty shelving) plus a SHED in the Backyard ~ One well-behaved adult dog under 30 pounds welcome (extra fee/deposit).



HUNTERS GLEN has ALL the AMENITIES: Lake, Beech, Pool, Clubhouse, even discounted golf ~ Easy Access to I-25.



Location: 136th and High St, on HIGH CIRCLE in Thornton

Available: June 1

Rent: $2250

Deposit: $2250

TERM: 12 months

(no smoking, no pot)