13385 Oneida St

Open concept living at its best! - Property Id: 255589



Beautiful family home, recently built in the great Amber Creek community. Situated at walking distance to parks and trails. Only minutes away from schools, groceries, shopping centers, restaurants, golf and much more. Access to highways and Freeways for easy commute.



Home comes with hardwood floors throughout the main level. The open living room, dining area and kitchen features a gas fireplace, granite on center island and counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty cabinets, a gas cook-top, as well as a walking pantry. The first floor also has a large study/den with French doors, a powder room and a mudroom, as you come in from the double car garage.



The 2nd floor has a bright open loft, a master bedroom with soaking tub and large walk-in closet and 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room, which includes a washer and dryer.



There is also a fenced nice sized backyard, Solar panels to help keep electrical bills down, and an unfinished basement for plenty storage.

