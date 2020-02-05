All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13385 Oneida St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13385 Oneida St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

13385 Oneida St

13385 Oneida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13385 Oneida Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open concept living at its best! - Property Id: 255589

Beautiful family home, recently built in the great Amber Creek community. Situated at walking distance to parks and trails. Only minutes away from schools, groceries, shopping centers, restaurants, golf and much more. Access to highways and Freeways for easy commute.

Home comes with hardwood floors throughout the main level. The open living room, dining area and kitchen features a gas fireplace, granite on center island and counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty cabinets, a gas cook-top, as well as a walking pantry. The first floor also has a large study/den with French doors, a powder room and a mudroom, as you come in from the double car garage.

The 2nd floor has a bright open loft, a master bedroom with soaking tub and large walk-in closet and 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room, which includes a washer and dryer.

There is also a fenced nice sized backyard, Solar panels to help keep electrical bills down, and an unfinished basement for plenty storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255589
Property Id 255589

(RLNE5705293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13385 Oneida St have any available units?
13385 Oneida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13385 Oneida St have?
Some of 13385 Oneida St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13385 Oneida St currently offering any rent specials?
13385 Oneida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13385 Oneida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13385 Oneida St is pet friendly.
Does 13385 Oneida St offer parking?
Yes, 13385 Oneida St offers parking.
Does 13385 Oneida St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13385 Oneida St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13385 Oneida St have a pool?
No, 13385 Oneida St does not have a pool.
Does 13385 Oneida St have accessible units?
No, 13385 Oneida St does not have accessible units.
Does 13385 Oneida St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13385 Oneida St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College