All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13382 Franklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13382 Franklin St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

13382 Franklin St

13382 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13382 Franklin Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Available February 14. New carpet, paint and HVAC! Beautiful home on cul-de-sac with 3-levels of living space. Upper level has 3 total bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closets, loft area and 2nd full bathroom. Main level includes hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, living room, family room and half bathroom/laundry. Finished basement, 2-car garage and HUGE backyard with great patio for entertaining. Free access to HOA pool. Pets considered on case by case scenario with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13382 Franklin St have any available units?
13382 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13382 Franklin St have?
Some of 13382 Franklin St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13382 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
13382 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13382 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13382 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 13382 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 13382 Franklin St offers parking.
Does 13382 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13382 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13382 Franklin St have a pool?
Yes, 13382 Franklin St has a pool.
Does 13382 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 13382 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 13382 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13382 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street
Thornton, CO 80233
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College