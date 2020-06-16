13382 Franklin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Available February 14. New carpet, paint and HVAC! Beautiful home on cul-de-sac with 3-levels of living space. Upper level has 3 total bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closets, loft area and 2nd full bathroom. Main level includes hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, living room, family room and half bathroom/laundry. Finished basement, 2-car garage and HUGE backyard with great patio for entertaining. Free access to HOA pool. Pets considered on case by case scenario with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.