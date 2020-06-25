All apartments in Thornton
13337 Olive St
13337 Olive St

13337 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

13337 Olive Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Wonderful property! Make it yours today! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2,611 SF home is located on a quiet street. A perfect place to call home. This home is part of Lennar Monarch collection at Amber Creek built in 2017. The main floor features open floor layout with an updated kitchen with granite counters and a gas fireplace. It also consists of an extensive guest suite that has a living area, kitchenette and laundry room. This home is located close to several parks. Tenant pays all utilities. Tons of storage! All pets considered for a pet deposit. Available Immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Dillon today for more information at 303-332-4529 or Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13337 Olive St have any available units?
13337 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13337 Olive St have?
Some of 13337 Olive St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13337 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
13337 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13337 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13337 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 13337 Olive St offer parking?
No, 13337 Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 13337 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13337 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13337 Olive St have a pool?
No, 13337 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 13337 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 13337 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 13337 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13337 Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
