13337 Olive St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning guest suite

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Wonderful property! Make it yours today! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2,611 SF home is located on a quiet street. A perfect place to call home. This home is part of Lennar Monarch collection at Amber Creek built in 2017. The main floor features open floor layout with an updated kitchen with granite counters and a gas fireplace. It also consists of an extensive guest suite that has a living area, kitchenette and laundry room. This home is located close to several parks. Tenant pays all utilities. Tons of storage! All pets considered for a pet deposit. Available Immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Dillon today for more information at 303-332-4529 or Dillon@NewAgeRE.com