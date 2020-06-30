All apartments in Thornton
13291 Holly St Unit E

13291 Holly St · No Longer Available
Location

13291 Holly St, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome Perfect location! - Property Id: 213799

Two master bedrooms, one has a walk in closet. Finished basement. Fenced in patio walkway. Detached garage. Brand new whirlpool appliances. Fireplace. Ceiling fans. Air conditioning. Washer and dryer included. Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator. Half bathroom on the main floor. Close to the Orchard town center, the Denver outlets, and right next to the brand new recreation center The Trail Winds/Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213799
Property Id 213799

(RLNE5611733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13291 Holly St Unit E have any available units?
13291 Holly St Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13291 Holly St Unit E have?
Some of 13291 Holly St Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13291 Holly St Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
13291 Holly St Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13291 Holly St Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 13291 Holly St Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 13291 Holly St Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 13291 Holly St Unit E offers parking.
Does 13291 Holly St Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13291 Holly St Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13291 Holly St Unit E have a pool?
No, 13291 Holly St Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 13291 Holly St Unit E have accessible units?
No, 13291 Holly St Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 13291 Holly St Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13291 Holly St Unit E has units with dishwashers.

