13291 Holly St Unit E

Spacious Townhome Perfect location! - Property Id: 213799
Two master bedrooms, one has a walk in closet. Finished basement. Fenced in patio walkway. Detached garage. Brand new whirlpool appliances. Fireplace. Ceiling fans. Air conditioning. Washer and dryer included. Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator. Half bathroom on the main floor. Close to the Orchard town center, the Denver outlets, and right next to the brand new recreation center The Trail Winds/Park.
