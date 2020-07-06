All apartments in Thornton
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

13125 Milwaukee St

13125 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

13125 Milwaukee Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12913d502f ---- Spanish style home with upgrades and room to breath. Hand-scraped look laminate flooring throughout. It has an updated kitchen and stainless steel appliances. You have a private courtyard in the front and a fenced backyard. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13125 Milwaukee St have any available units?
13125 Milwaukee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13125 Milwaukee St have?
Some of 13125 Milwaukee St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13125 Milwaukee St currently offering any rent specials?
13125 Milwaukee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13125 Milwaukee St pet-friendly?
No, 13125 Milwaukee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13125 Milwaukee St offer parking?
Yes, 13125 Milwaukee St offers parking.
Does 13125 Milwaukee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13125 Milwaukee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13125 Milwaukee St have a pool?
No, 13125 Milwaukee St does not have a pool.
Does 13125 Milwaukee St have accessible units?
No, 13125 Milwaukee St does not have accessible units.
Does 13125 Milwaukee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13125 Milwaukee St does not have units with dishwashers.

