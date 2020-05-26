All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
12994 Emerson St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:10 AM

12994 Emerson St

12994 Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Thornton
Location

12994 Emerson Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Hunters Glen.
Amenities include: hardwood floors, central air, 3 car garage, easy to care for yard with deck. The house is a block from the community pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and beautiful walking path around the lake. View of the lake from the deck and master bedroom.
3 bedrooms, 2 bath upstairs, bedroom and bath on the main level, and a finished basement with a full bath and Jacuzzi tub. The main level has a living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, an eat-in kitchen, and laundry room.
Date Available: Jul 8th 2020. $2,375/month rent. $2,375 security deposit required.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Laura or Bob at 303-912-5681 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12994 Emerson St have any available units?
12994 Emerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12994 Emerson St have?
Some of 12994 Emerson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12994 Emerson St currently offering any rent specials?
12994 Emerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12994 Emerson St pet-friendly?
No, 12994 Emerson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12994 Emerson St offer parking?
Yes, 12994 Emerson St offers parking.
Does 12994 Emerson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12994 Emerson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12994 Emerson St have a pool?
Yes, 12994 Emerson St has a pool.
Does 12994 Emerson St have accessible units?
No, 12994 Emerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 12994 Emerson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12994 Emerson St has units with dishwashers.
