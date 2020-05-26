12994 Emerson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Hunters Glen.

Amenities include: hardwood floors, central air, 3 car garage, easy to care for yard with deck. The house is a block from the community pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and beautiful walking path around the lake. View of the lake from the deck and master bedroom.

3 bedrooms, 2 bath upstairs, bedroom and bath on the main level, and a finished basement with a full bath and Jacuzzi tub. The main level has a living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, an eat-in kitchen, and laundry room.

Date Available: Jul 8th 2020. $2,375/month rent. $2,375 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Laura or Bob at 303-912-5681 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.