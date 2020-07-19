All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12928 Krameria South

12928 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

12928 Krameria Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home will amaze you as soon as you walk in. There is a separate formal living room and dining room that have plenty of room for all of your furniture. As you enter the kitchen you will love the layout with a center island, tons of cabinet space and an eat-in area as well. The kitchen opens up into a spacious family room that features a lot of natural light and a fireplace. Upstairs you will find a loft area which is a perfect place for a game room. Also upstairs are the master suite with dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate shower. Two other nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath finish off the upper level. There is a washer and dryer hook up and a fenced yard. Close to dining, ,shopping and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12928 Krameria South have any available units?
12928 Krameria South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12928 Krameria South have?
Some of 12928 Krameria South's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12928 Krameria South currently offering any rent specials?
12928 Krameria South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12928 Krameria South pet-friendly?
Yes, 12928 Krameria South is pet friendly.
Does 12928 Krameria South offer parking?
No, 12928 Krameria South does not offer parking.
Does 12928 Krameria South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12928 Krameria South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12928 Krameria South have a pool?
No, 12928 Krameria South does not have a pool.
Does 12928 Krameria South have accessible units?
No, 12928 Krameria South does not have accessible units.
Does 12928 Krameria South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12928 Krameria South has units with dishwashers.
