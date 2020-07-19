12928 Krameria South

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home will amaze you as soon as you walk in. There is a separate formal living room and dining room that have plenty of room for all of your furniture. As you enter the kitchen you will love the layout with a center island, tons of cabinet space and an eat-in area as well. The kitchen opens up into a spacious family room that features a lot of natural light and a fireplace. Upstairs you will find a loft area which is a perfect place for a game room. Also upstairs are the master suite with dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate shower. Two other nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath finish off the upper level. There is a washer and dryer hook up and a fenced yard. Close to dining, ,shopping and more!!