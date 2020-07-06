All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12911 Rosemary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12911 Rosemary St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

12911 Rosemary St

12911 Rosemary Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12911 Rosemary Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a03e590e0 ---- Sharp and super clean 2 Story home located in Thornton in The Villages at Riverdale near 128th and Quebec St. Close to schools and walking distance to Brantner Gulch Trails and Park and shopping. Showings begin June 1st. First Available Move in: July 1st. *FEES .$1995 Rent per month .$1995 Security deposit due at lease signing and to remove the property from the market .$30 Application fee per adult 18 *REQUIREMENTS .Minimum Credit Score: 640 all applicants, 720 for pets to be considered(see below for more pet details) .Minimum monthly household income : $5,985 .Lease Start Date: Early July .No Smoking or \"growing\", No Section 8 .Link to full application criteria guidelines and FAQs can be found to the right on our website. . 3 Bedrooms . 3 Bathrooms . Oversized 2 car garage with bump-out for work shop or additional storage . Gas fireplace . Central Air . All appliances included, Washer and Dryer also, convenient 2nd floor laundry . Fresh modern color scheme . Vaulted ceilings with open floor plan Very desirable school boundary location for Brantner Elementary, Quist MS and Riverdale Ridge HS PETS .Considered on a case by case basis only for those residents with excellent credit (720), income and rental history. .Must be at least 2 years old, spayed or neutered, housebroken and well trained. .Must be approved by owner and owners insurance company. .Pet will be screened by a third party pet screening company. Weight and breed restrictions apply. .You can view our Pet Addendum and Rules here : https://wellspringcapital.petscreening.com .Pet fees apply. $250 non refundable pt fee. $30mo pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12911 Rosemary St have any available units?
12911 Rosemary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12911 Rosemary St have?
Some of 12911 Rosemary St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 Rosemary St currently offering any rent specials?
12911 Rosemary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 Rosemary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12911 Rosemary St is pet friendly.
Does 12911 Rosemary St offer parking?
Yes, 12911 Rosemary St offers parking.
Does 12911 Rosemary St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12911 Rosemary St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 Rosemary St have a pool?
No, 12911 Rosemary St does not have a pool.
Does 12911 Rosemary St have accessible units?
No, 12911 Rosemary St does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 Rosemary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12911 Rosemary St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College