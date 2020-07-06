12911 Rosemary St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a03e590e0 ---- Sharp and super clean 2 Story home located in Thornton in The Villages at Riverdale near 128th and Quebec St. Close to schools and walking distance to Brantner Gulch Trails and Park and shopping. Showings begin June 1st. First Available Move in: July 1st. *FEES .$1995 Rent per month .$1995 Security deposit due at lease signing and to remove the property from the market .$30 Application fee per adult 18 *REQUIREMENTS .Minimum Credit Score: 640 all applicants, 720 for pets to be considered(see below for more pet details) .Minimum monthly household income : $5,985 .Lease Start Date: Early July .No Smoking or \"growing\", No Section 8 .Link to full application criteria guidelines and FAQs can be found to the right on our website. . 3 Bedrooms . 3 Bathrooms . Oversized 2 car garage with bump-out for work shop or additional storage . Gas fireplace . Central Air . All appliances included, Washer and Dryer also, convenient 2nd floor laundry . Fresh modern color scheme . Vaulted ceilings with open floor plan Very desirable school boundary location for Brantner Elementary, Quist MS and Riverdale Ridge HS PETS .Considered on a case by case basis only for those residents with excellent credit (720), income and rental history. .Must be at least 2 years old, spayed or neutered, housebroken and well trained. .Must be approved by owner and owners insurance company. .Pet will be screened by a third party pet screening company. Weight and breed restrictions apply. .You can view our Pet Addendum and Rules here : https://wellspringcapital.petscreening.com .Pet fees apply. $250 non refundable pt fee. $30mo pet rent