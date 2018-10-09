12908 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1670340.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 1,824 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Platte River Trailhead Park and Hunters Glen Lake Park. Also nearby are Thorncreek Crossing and Mission Trace North Shopping Center offering many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Eagleview Elementary School, Century Middle School, and Horizon High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



