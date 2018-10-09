All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12908 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12908 Hudson Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:04 PM

12908 Hudson Street

12908 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12908 Hudson Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1670340.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 1,824 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Platte River Trailhead Park and Hunters Glen Lake Park. Also nearby are Thorncreek Crossing and Mission Trace North Shopping Center offering many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Eagleview Elementary School, Century Middle School, and Horizon High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1670340.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12908 Hudson Street have any available units?
12908 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12908 Hudson Street have?
Some of 12908 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12908 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
12908 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 12908 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12908 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 12908 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 12908 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12908 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 12908 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 12908 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 12908 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12908 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College