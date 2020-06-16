12908 Grant Cir W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

~Available Now~ Get ready to be wowed with all of the designer upgrades! You will fall in love with the wooden floors as you enter into the family room. This room also features a beautiful fireplace which is the perfect place for relaxing after a long day. The custom kitchen is amazing with stunning granite, upgraded cabinets, all stainless appliances and a beautiful backsplash. The master suite has plenty of room for your king size furniture and features a modern bath with dual vanities. Also, upstairs is another nicely sized bedroom, another full bath and a laundry room. Close to the new Outlet Mall and 5 minutes from the interstate. This one will not last long! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com