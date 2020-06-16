All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12908 Grant Cir W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12908 Grant Cir W
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:43 PM

12908 Grant Cir W

12908 Grant Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12908 Grant Circle West, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
~Available Now~ Get ready to be wowed with all of the designer upgrades! You will fall in love with the wooden floors as you enter into the family room. This room also features a beautiful fireplace which is the perfect place for relaxing after a long day. The custom kitchen is amazing with stunning granite, upgraded cabinets, all stainless appliances and a beautiful backsplash. The master suite has plenty of room for your king size furniture and features a modern bath with dual vanities. Also, upstairs is another nicely sized bedroom, another full bath and a laundry room. Close to the new Outlet Mall and 5 minutes from the interstate. This one will not last long! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12908 Grant Cir W have any available units?
12908 Grant Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12908 Grant Cir W have?
Some of 12908 Grant Cir W's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12908 Grant Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
12908 Grant Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 Grant Cir W pet-friendly?
No, 12908 Grant Cir W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12908 Grant Cir W offer parking?
No, 12908 Grant Cir W does not offer parking.
Does 12908 Grant Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12908 Grant Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 Grant Cir W have a pool?
No, 12908 Grant Cir W does not have a pool.
Does 12908 Grant Cir W have accessible units?
No, 12908 Grant Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 Grant Cir W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12908 Grant Cir W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College