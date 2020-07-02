All apartments in Thornton
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12793 Madison Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

12793 Madison Street

12793 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

12793 Madison Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Everyone wants THIS kitchen! - Slab granite countertops wrap around stainless steel appliances, all of which opens up to a bright and sunny kitchen, dining and living room area. Complete with an inviting fireplace plus floor-to-ceiling windows, this lovely home offers a lifestyle often twice the price.

A spacious Master bedroom is completed with a walk in closet and a bright and airy 5 piece bath. The second bedroom is very spacious as well with its own high end full bath. The Cherry Creek Mall is just a few steps away and a three-month lease (per HOA restrictions) allows for ease in moving in. Located in the heart of Denvers Cherry Creek neighborhood, this home is fully furnished and usually rents very quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12793 Madison Street have any available units?
12793 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12793 Madison Street have?
Some of 12793 Madison Street's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12793 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
12793 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12793 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 12793 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12793 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 12793 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 12793 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12793 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12793 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 12793 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 12793 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 12793 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12793 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12793 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

