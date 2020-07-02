12793 Madison Street

Amenities

Everyone wants THIS kitchen! - Slab granite countertops wrap around stainless steel appliances, all of which opens up to a bright and sunny kitchen, dining and living room area. Complete with an inviting fireplace plus floor-to-ceiling windows, this lovely home offers a lifestyle often twice the price.



A spacious Master bedroom is completed with a walk in closet and a bright and airy 5 piece bath. The second bedroom is very spacious as well with its own high end full bath. The Cherry Creek Mall is just a few steps away and a three-month lease (per HOA restrictions) allows for ease in moving in. Located in the heart of Denvers Cherry Creek neighborhood, this home is fully furnished and usually rents very quickly.