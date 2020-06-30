All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
12728 Elm Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM

12728 Elm Street

12728 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

12728 Elm Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completed renovated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom 2 story Summer Creek duplex, enter to your comfortable living room with brand new carpet, open floor plan into updated kitchen with all kitchen appliances, dining area and kitchen have new plank hardwood flooring, brand new windows on main level and wall air conditioner, 1/2 bath on main level, sliding door to your private fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage. Upstairs an oversized master bedroom with sitting area with built in desk and shelves, ceiling fan, large walk in master closet, full bathroom with jetted tub and 2nd bedroom. Laundry conveniently located on upper level with full size washer & dryer included. Walking distance to large park with basketball court, convenient Thornton location. Pet(s) negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee, $25 a month pet rent. Please call Level Up Property Management for a showing, 720-787-9095.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12728 Elm Street have any available units?
12728 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12728 Elm Street have?
Some of 12728 Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12728 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
12728 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12728 Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12728 Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 12728 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 12728 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 12728 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12728 Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12728 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 12728 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 12728 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 12728 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12728 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12728 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

