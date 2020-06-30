12728 Elm Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

Completed renovated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom 2 story Summer Creek duplex, enter to your comfortable living room with brand new carpet, open floor plan into updated kitchen with all kitchen appliances, dining area and kitchen have new plank hardwood flooring, brand new windows on main level and wall air conditioner, 1/2 bath on main level, sliding door to your private fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage. Upstairs an oversized master bedroom with sitting area with built in desk and shelves, ceiling fan, large walk in master closet, full bathroom with jetted tub and 2nd bedroom. Laundry conveniently located on upper level with full size washer & dryer included. Walking distance to large park with basketball court, convenient Thornton location. Pet(s) negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee, $25 a month pet rent. Please call Level Up Property Management for a showing, 720-787-9095.