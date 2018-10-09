11924 Kearney Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90ab93e0cc ---- Are you looking for a home with tons of space? Then look no further; This light, bright & open layout home checks all the boxes! Upon walking in you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors that stretch from the formal dining room to the sun filled living room which opens up a large deck and spacious backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Up features 3 bedrooms including the master with large en-suite, additional full bathroom and a loft perfect for an office or play area. Still not convinced? Then head downstairs to the beautifully finished basement with \"Mother-In-Law Suite\" and full bathroom. This home offers all your needs in an ideal location. Don\'t miss out and schedule your private showing today! ***Sorry, we are NOT ACCEPTING ROOMMATES ON THIS PROPERTY*** ***NO CATS*** Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)