All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 11924 Kearney Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
11924 Kearney Circle
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

11924 Kearney Circle

11924 Kearney Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11924 Kearney Way, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90ab93e0cc ---- Are you looking for a home with tons of space? Then look no further; This light, bright & open layout home checks all the boxes! Upon walking in you will notice the beautiful hardwood floors that stretch from the formal dining room to the sun filled living room which opens up a large deck and spacious backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Up features 3 bedrooms including the master with large en-suite, additional full bathroom and a loft perfect for an office or play area. Still not convinced? Then head downstairs to the beautifully finished basement with \"Mother-In-Law Suite\" and full bathroom. This home offers all your needs in an ideal location. Don\'t miss out and schedule your private showing today! ***Sorry, we are NOT ACCEPTING ROOMMATES ON THIS PROPERTY*** ***NO CATS*** Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11924 Kearney Circle have any available units?
11924 Kearney Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11924 Kearney Circle have?
Some of 11924 Kearney Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11924 Kearney Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11924 Kearney Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11924 Kearney Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11924 Kearney Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11924 Kearney Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11924 Kearney Circle does offer parking.
Does 11924 Kearney Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11924 Kearney Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11924 Kearney Circle have a pool?
No, 11924 Kearney Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11924 Kearney Circle have accessible units?
No, 11924 Kearney Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11924 Kearney Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11924 Kearney Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College